Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet PDA outside Westminster Hall garners mixed reactions from royal fans

Once again Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship is at the centre of royal fans' discourse. On Wednesday, the couple decided to hold each other's hands while coming out of Westminster Hall after the Queen's coffin was laid in state. Harry surprised many royalists as he accompanied his brother Prince William side-by-side while the royal family walked in the Queen's procession on the streets of Buckingham Palace.

Though his wife Meghan Markle did not join him by foot, she followed the procession closely from behind in a car. The couple was then spotted coming out of the Westminster Hall together, hand-in-hand. Many netizens scorched the pair for holding hands online as they claimed that the couple was being "rude" at the ceremony. But soon fans of the couple came to their rescue as they called out the angry royalists for not letting a wife comfort her grieving husband. Nonetheless, the situation proved that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to reunite with the people though they do seem to have come closer to the royal family while sharing the loss of the Queen.