Prince Harry and Prince William 'argued' at Prince Philip's funeral? Royal historian details siblings' feud

Prince Harry and Prince William's meet during Prince Philip's funeral wasn't a pleasant one claims royal historian Robert Lacey.

Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to get together again soon for the unveiling of their late mother, Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on the occasion of her 60th birthday. The last time the royal siblings came together was during Prince Philip's funeral and while many claimed that the brothers seemed to have smoothed things over, royal historian Robert Lacey has claimed that the brothers' rift is far from over.

As per Daily Mail, Lacey has revealed details about Prince Philip's funeral and what conversations happened between the two princes. As per Lacey, the reconciliation that everyone hoped for did not happen and in fact, Prince Harry and William got into an "argument."

As per Daily Mail's report, William and Harry "within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision, they started quarreling again." Lacey further added that it seems the issues between the brothers had gotten deeper and that, "There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever", during Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The Royal historian also claimed that many harsh words have been exchanged between Harry and William and further mentioned that the feud between the two may be far from over.

Prince Harry has recently reached the UK and will be quarantined before attending the ceremony for the memorial statue to be unveiled at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. The brothers are to deliver separate speeches at the event and all eyes are going to be on Prince Harry and Prince William as they come together to honour their late mother amid their own relationship going through a rift.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle CLARIFY why HRH title was included in daughter Lilibet Diana's birth certificate

Share your comment ×