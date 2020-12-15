Prince Harry and Prince William‘s relationship recovered from Megxit? Duo’s bond is ‘much better than it was’

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is reportedly on much better terms than it was at the start of the year. The Cambridges and Sussexes may even be “video calling each other over Christmas.”

There’s a very hopeful update about the state of Prince Harry and Prince William‘s relationship after months and months of rumours of a major rift in the royal family. A friend of the royals actually confirmed they were feuding and Prince Harry also publicly spoke about the rift. Many were worried the family would never recover after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell decision to exit as senior members of the royal family.

Now, there is a very hopeful update. The brothers’ relationship is “much better than it was,” Vanity Fair reported. The report also indicated they are now in regular contact and the Sussex family has sent Christmas presents to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s family. “I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas,” a friend told the magazine.

The friend also added how Prince Harry feels now that he’s almost a year out from the bombshell decision. “There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving,” said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both.”

If you missed it, there was an awkward moment back in March of 2020, just before Coronavirus lockdowns, where the two royal couples were in attendance for the UK’s Commonwealth Day service. There was one particular moment between the brothers that looked rather tense, and a lip reader revealed what Prince William actually said to his brother in his greeting. However, later on in the ceremony, Prince William whispered to his wife a longer sentence that many fans had trouble making out. Back in October, a lip reader revealed that he said nothing about Prince Harry! In Robert Lacey‘s book Battle of the Brothers, he claims that Prince William turned to his wife and referenced the upcoming pandemic, saying, “This whole handshaking thing is weird. We’re going to have to put a load of hand gel on after this.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×