Prince Harry and Prince William will join King Charles to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will be reuniting again as they will be walking together alongside their father King Charles behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The siblings, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state.

Once the Queen's coffin reaches Westminster Hall, reports have stated that a service lasting about 20 minutes will then be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Apart from King Charles, his three siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will also walk in the procession. As for the rest of the royal family members including, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Meghan Markle will be arriving by car.