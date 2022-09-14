Prince Harry and Prince William will join King Charles to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will be walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Prince William will be reuniting again as they will be walking together alongside their father King Charles behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The siblings, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state.
Once the Queen's coffin reaches Westminster Hall, reports have stated that a service lasting about 20 minutes will then be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Apart from King Charles, his three siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will also walk in the procession. As for the rest of the royal family members including, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Meghan Markle will be arriving by car.
Prince Harry and Prince William's upcoming appearance together will be their second one after the duo recently walked outside Windsor Castle along with their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to greet the crowd of mourners waiting outside. The couples also viewed the floral display and cards there were left by mourners outside the palace in memory of the Queen.
It has been reported that it was Prince William's initiative to put a united front with his brother amid their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's demise. Their recent appearance marked Meghan Markle's first appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales since she moved to the US with Prince Harry in 2020. The royal couples also arrived in the same car and spent around 40 minutes greeting mourners.
ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite in Windsor after Queen's demise