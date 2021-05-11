Prince Harry and Prince William's friend says the brothers' feud 'slowly descended' into something 'difficult'

Tom Bradby, Prince Harry and Prince William's good friend, is shedding some light on the siblings' current relationship status amid their recent reunion at their beloved grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry's fractured equation with his brother Prince William has been a topic of delectable fodder for royal family enthusiasts, especially after the controversial Oprah interview of Harry and Meghan Markle. In a recent interview with The Times, Tom Bradby, Harry and William's good friend and the one who asked The Duke and Duchess of Sussex some difficult questions in the 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey [Harry had famously said he and William were already "on different paths."], is giving major updates on where the siblings' relationship currently stands.

"It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple. And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half," Tom disclosed, via Page Six. However, Bradby also felt that Harry and William chatting at their beloved grandfather's funeral service was a good sign, via US Weekly. Interestingly, Tom was also the one who conducted William and Kate's engagement interview and apparently after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired on his network ITV, The Duke of Cambridge has cooled his friendship with the journalist, reportedly feeling "let down" by his pal.

Do you think Prince Harry and Prince William may bury the hatchet this year or are the wounds too fresh to heal between the once 'thicker than thieves' brothers? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Prince William not yet buried the hatchet; Prince Charles 'still fuming' over Oprah interview?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan, who recently celebrated their son Archie's 2nd birthday, are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the second time. As revealed during their Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan will be welcoming a baby girl in the summertime. Moreover, speaking of Archie, William and Kate made sure to wish their nephew on his special day on Instagram with a simple, sweet and heartwarming wish.

