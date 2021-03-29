Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift to end because of their late mother Princess Diana? FIND OUT

According to a recent report, a royal family reunion in July to honour their late mother Princess Diana may finally see brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reconcile their differences and put an end to their royal rift.

On July 1, Princess Diana's statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden, London, on what would have been Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. Commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry back in 2017, the brothers in a joint statement had shared, "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy," via BBC.

Given the royal siblings' current rift, a recent report by Fox News states that Harry and William will reconcile their differences for the sake of their late mom, who meant the world to both of them. This claim was made by royal expert and The Real Wallis Simpson author Anna Pasternak, who elaborated, "The greatest hope of reconciliation lies in the memory of their mother. That is what will unite them still today. I believe they will put their differences aside for her. And I believe there is a possibility of us witnessing that at the unveiling."

According to Anna, there's no doubt that Harry and William's current relationship requires time and patience before it can ever be healed. Especially, given the fact of what's been "put out there in the public arena," the siblings and the royal family look quite "fragile" at the moment. Pasternak further told Fox News that it's also clear that they "desperately need healing as they prepare to stand shoulder to shoulder in honour of their mother." Pasternak feels the "grudges and hurt" are more likely to be building up on both sides, hence widening the rift between Harry and William as opposed to lessening it.

We really hope to witness yet again the strong sibling bond which Prince Harry and Prince William so lovingly shared once upon a time!

Do you think Prince Harry and Prince William will bury the hatchet for their late mother Princess Diana? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: A year after Megxit, Prince William misses Prince Harry who he 'shared everything about their lives' with?

Meanwhile, on the highly controversial Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, when asked about his current equation with William amid their royal rift, Harry noted how "much will continue" to be said about it. The Duke of Sussex further confessed, "As I've said before, I love William to bits — he's my brother and we've been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we're on different paths... The relationship is space at the moment. Time heals all things."

Share your comment ×