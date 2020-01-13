Prince Harry and William deny fake reports of fall out in their relationship; Read details

The reports suggested that the Royal brothers are having a tough time with each other and that they no longer share a bond.

Prince William and Harry have put up a united front in a rare occurrence when they both denied the fake reports of the brothers having a massive fight which included use of cuss words. The reports suggested that the Royal brothers are having a tough time with each other and that they no longer share a bond. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in a shocking statement that they will be stepping back as senior members of the Royal family.

This news sent shock waves across the UK when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally made an official announcement after months of speculation about them moving away from UK. There have been several reports floating on the internet that suggest that Prince Harry and Prince William are no longer the brothers they used to be before. The announcement made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of stepping back from Royal duties only added more fuel to the already spreading fire. Now, the Queen has released an official statement that the Royal family is indeed supportive of the decision taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen also made it a point to write in her statement that she would have loved to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue as Royal members on a full time basis. The statement further read that the Harry and Meghan will be dividing their time in Canada and UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a statement that they would like to lead a more financially independent life.

