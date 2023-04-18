Prince Harry and William likely won’t reconcile during coronation; DEETS inside

Prince Harry is likely to get the cold shoulder from most of his family members at the coronation with Prince William having no plans to reunite with the Duke of Sussex.Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly do not have any plans to get along while the Duke of Sussex is in the country for the King's Coronation. As per reports, there won't be time for the feuding brothers to reconcile at Charles' coronation next month.

Besides, Prince Harry reportedly had a "heart-to-heart" conversation with King Charles before it was revealed he would attend his father's coronation. As per sources, the King is "happy" with his son's choice and "understanding" of Meghan, 41, staying behind with Princess Lilibet, 22 months, and Prince Archie, who will turn four on the day the King is crowned.

Meghan Markle won't accompany Prince Harry to King Charles' coronation

On April 12, the 38-year-old announced that he will attend King Charle’s coronation without his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The announcement was made nine days after the deadline for RSVPs had passed. The Duchess of Sussex will be staying in California where she’ll celebrate her son ‘Prince Archie’s’ birthday during the coronation weekend.

Harry has not met his family since his six-part documentary series and biography shocked the royal family. It is now known that he spoke with Charles about the invitation to break months of silence, but he hasn't spoken to William. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is King Charles and Princess Diana's younger son. In 2018, he married Meghan. However, they both stepped back from their royal duties because of disagreements they had with the royal family. The couple relocated to California in June 2020.

