Prince Harry applying for US citizenship post move to LA with Meghan Markle & Archie amidst quarantine period?

A recent report suggested that Prince Harry may be applying for his Green Card or US citizenship after moving from Canada to LA with Meghan Markle and baby Archie, amidst their quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. Read below to know the actual truth.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 04:08 pm
2020 started on a shocking note for the Royal Family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced, via an Instagram statement, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Until March 31, 2020, Harry and Meghan saw to it that they completed their already scheduled royal duties and have now shifted from Canada to LA with their 10-month-old son Archie, amidst their quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare.

In a recent report by The Sunday Times, rumours were rife about Prince Harry applying for US citizenship or a Green Card. However, according to E! News, that is not the truth! "Harry is not applying for a Green Card or dual citizenship anytime soon, which will come as a surprise to many because that is what most people assumed he'd do on moving to the US," a source revealed to E! For Harry to acquire a US citizenship, he would have to renounce his titles and will also be exposed to US taxations on his worldwide earnings. Currently, Harry's net worth is estimated to be at USD 36 million.

Do you think Prince Harry will apply for dual citizenship anytime soon? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in a previous report by E!, Harry and Meghan are making most of their self-isolation time by spending it with their son Archie, who will be turning one on May 6, 2020. This includes Facetime chats with other kids Harry and Meghan know of.

