Prince Harry to ask cousin Princess Eugenie for help with bombshell memoir about royal family?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is working on his memoir which will release sometime next year and the royal will reportedly ask cousin Princess Eugenie to help him out. According to The Sun, the Duke's ghostwriter JR Moehringer will speak to everyone in his close circle to finish the book. If you didn’t know, Eugenie was pals with Meghan before she met Harry and it’s rumoured that she played a key role in introducing them.

Despite friction among royals, the princess has remained a close friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and even wished Meghan a happy 40th birthday this week on social media. Eugenie was hand-picked by the Duchess to be among those in her 40x40 initiative. A source told The Sun: "I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are also the newest residents of Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan resided before moving base to the USA. Previously, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are said to sympathize with Harry, as his voice and opinions were "rarely heard within the Royal Family."

More on Prince Harry’s upcoming book: The Sun also reported that the palace is concerned about how his books could undermine the reputation of his father Prince Charles when he finally takes the throne. The Royals apparently have "very real fears" that the monarchy could suffer as a result of what Harry chooses to share. It was claimed one of his books could be published after the death of the Queen and may hamper the "transition" period when the country adapts to Charles taking over as the king. But Prince Harry’s lawyers have refuted claims that he is waiting for his grandmother to pass away before releasing one of the books as "false and defamatory".

Also Read: Palace sends message to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle with daughter Lili missing from Royal line of succession?