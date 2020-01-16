Prince Harry asked about his future with Meghan Markle since #Megxit; Here's how Duke of Sussex reacts

Prince Harry made his first appearance since his and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement of stepping down from the senior positions of the royal family.

Prince Harry has returned to his royal duties since the announcement of stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left tongues wagging following their decision. While the royal family finds the best way to help them with the move, Harry made his first appearance since the announcement. Harry was seen at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace.

Harry appeared to be in good spirits as he smiles and laughed with the participants before he watched them play. The event also doubled up as a great opportunity for the press to understand Harry and Meghan's plans for the future. However, Harry was clearly in no mood to talk about the future yet. According to reporters present at the event, Harry ignored the questions. But a royal reported noted that he laughed when the first question was asked.

"Prince Harry ignored questions from the media in BP garden about how discussions are progressing on his and Meghan’s future. He had his back to the media but apparently laughed when the first question was asked. He’s still got his sense of humour!" royal reporter Emily Andrews tweeted. While Harry hosts the rugby initiative in the UK, Meghan and their son Archie are in Vancouver, Canada.

Before the event, the official Sussex Royal revealed details of their new initiative. "A new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of," Harry's post read.

