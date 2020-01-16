Prince Harry asked about his future with Meghan Markle since #Megxit; Here's how Duke of Sussex reacts
Prince Harry has returned to his royal duties since the announcement of stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left tongues wagging following their decision. While the royal family finds the best way to help them with the move, Harry made his first appearance since the announcement. Harry was seen at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace.
Harry appeared to be in good spirits as he smiles and laughed with the participants before he watched them play. The event also doubled up as a great opportunity for the press to understand Harry and Meghan's plans for the future. However, Harry was clearly in no mood to talk about the future yet. According to reporters present at the event, Harry ignored the questions. But a royal reported noted that he laughed when the first question was asked.
"Prince Harry ignored questions from the media in BP garden about how discussions are progressing on his and Meghan’s future. He had his back to the media but apparently laughed when the first question was asked. He’s still got his sense of humour!" royal reporter Emily Andrews tweeted. While Harry hosts the rugby initiative in the UK, Meghan and their son Archie are in Vancouver, Canada.
Before the event, the official Sussex Royal revealed details of their new initiative. "A new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of," Harry's post read.
Introducing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter - a new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of. The Duke was announced Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, after it was given to him by Her Majesty The Queen. He is proud to support the Rugby League and the steps made to improve the sport! The initiative announcement comes ahead of today’s live RLWC2021 World cup draw with The Duke of Sussex, alongside representatives of all 21 nations involved, in Buckingham Palace. By “the final whistle of the final game” of @RLWC2021, the charter commits to: • - Train every player, team official, match official, teammate and volunteer to look after their own mental fitness and the mental fitness of those around them. - Support tournament players to take their experiences home and develop mental fitness awareness within their own Rugby League communities. - Deliver mental fitness workshops to 8,000 young Rugby League players, and their parents. - Train grass roots coaches to continue delivering mental fitness workshops and leave a sustainable tournament legacy. This comes at a vital time for both the sport and mental health awareness, with suicide being the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 here in UK. Given that 93% of the 42,000 Rugby league players and 70% of spectators are male, the mental fitness charter is of huge importance to help educate both players and audiences of the benefits of looking after one’s mental wellness. Video © @RLWC2021
