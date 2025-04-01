Prince Harry ‘Beyond Heartbroken’ Over Sentebale Charity Row, Reveals Friend

Prince Harry is reportedly devastated by the ongoing Sentebale charity controversy, with a close friend revealing that the Duke of Sussex feels as if he has "had one of his fingers cut off." The scandal, involving allegations from Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, has left Harry "shocked" and "wounded" as he grapples with accusations of inappropriate behavior.

The controversy erupted after Dr. Chandauka claimed that Harry sent her an "unpleasant" direct message when she refused to publicly defend Meghan Markle. This alleged exchange is said to have prompted Harry’s resignation as co-patron of Sentebale, a charity he established to honor his late mother, Princess Diana.

Dr. Chandauka later issued a scathing public statement, which, while not naming Harry directly, appeared to be a veiled attack. She criticized those who "play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who challenge their conduct." The remark has fueled speculation and divided public opinion, particularly regarding Meghan's role in the situation.

Harry’s longtime friend, Alex Rayner, who accompanied him on a 2012 North Pole expedition, spoke out about the prince’s emotional state. “The way he feels is as if he has had one of his fingers cut off,” Rayner said, describing Harry as "beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted" by the accusations. He further claimed that Harry sees the situation as a "hostile takeover" of the charity he founded as a teenager in his mother's memory.

Sources close to Harry suggest he is still in shock and uncertain about his next steps. “It’s too early to tell whether he will just walk away or try to regain control,” Rayner added.

The scandal has also reignited discussions about Meghan Markle’s past interactions with Dr. Chandauka. A viral video from a Sentebale polo match last year showed Meghan appearing to direct Chandauka to another spot on stage, an incident some royal experts believe fueled tensions within the organization. However, sources close to the couple have dismissed any claims of hostility, calling them "highly misleading" and "baseless."

As the fallout from the Sentebale dispute continues, Harry is left grappling with the implications of his departure from the charity he once held dear. Whether he chooses to reclaim his role or distance himself entirely remains to be seen, but for now, he is said to be deeply hurt by the accusations and the impact they have had on his legacy.

