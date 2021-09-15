Prince Harry Birthday: When the Duke revealed to have supported Meghan Markle amid her mental health struggles

**Trigger Warning**

Prince Harry has always been supportive of his wife Meghan Markle and the two have made quite a lovely home for themselves with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, in California. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex who quit being senior royals for personal reasons have openly supported one another through thick and thin, even if that meant going against Harry’s family, the royals!

The major proof of their love was given by Prince Harry himself when he opened up about the time when the Duchess was suffering from mental health issues amid staying inside the royal household. In a documentary titled The Me You Can’t See, which was co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, Harry has reacted to his family’s take on Meghan’s health issues and how he was adamant about supporting his wife while she was going through some rough times mentally.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got me with total silence or total neglect,” Prince Harry revealed while noting that his wife was in a depressive episode post giving birth to their first child Archie. Prince Harry stressed upon his family being ignorant of Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles, which he didn’t expect of them.

However, the loving husband didn’t think twice before lending his support to his wife, who needed him the most. Meghan Markle herself, during the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, didn’t shy away from revealing that the palace provided them with little to no support while the Sussexes were struggling with declining mental health. In one of the clips from the interview, Meghan had even revealed to have been close to suicide while she was living in Britain as an active royal family member.

Prince Harry’s kindness and loving nature towards his ladylove has been quite a discussed topic, but this important revelation has definitely made his fans, and fans of the Sussexes respect him even more! So, Happy Birthday Prince Harry. May you always love, support, and cherish your family.

Mental health struggles must be treated with care and love. If you or anyone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, please contact an expert to prevent them immediately.

