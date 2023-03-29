Prince Harry blames Buckingham Palace for holding back 'phone hacking' information

The British have a certain fondness when it comes to beans. The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, has taken a fondness for spilling them.

The saga of Prince Harry ousting the Royal family continues as he now talks about the phone hacking. Harry and Elton John, along with five other high-profile individuals, are suing the publishers of Associated newspapers for breach of privacy.

Harry admitted that Buckingham Palace knew about the historic phone hacking, and they withheld the information from him. Prince Harry confessed that his family encouraged the rule to “never complain, never explain” when dealing with the press.

Harry went on to say that “the institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking, and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

The reason why Harry is bringing the claim forward now:

Harry claims that the proof he’s seen shows that Associated Newspaper’s journalists are criminals with journalistic powers, which should concern everyone in the nation.

He alleged that the company targeted him by illegally obtaining his credit card bills, voicemail interception, and tapping his landline phones.

The newspapers have completely breached his privacy, and they should be held accountable for it. “I am bringing this claim because I love my country, and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence, and criminality of Associated,” Harry claimed.

People who are teaming up with Harry for this battle

Harry is the most high profile of the seven other people filing cases against the publisher of The Mail. All of them have claimed that Associated used illegal methods to get stories. One of the claimants is Elton John, the infamous singer. ​​Doreen Lawrence has also joined the legal battle. Doreen’s son was the Black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a 1993 racist attack.

