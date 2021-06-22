Prince Harry bringing Archie along to the UK as an ‘olive branch’ to ‘diffuse tension’ from Oprah interview?

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry will reportedly bring Archie along with him to the UK to diffuse tension in the wake of his Oprah interview.

According to experts and royal watchers, when he returns to the UK for the late Princess Diana’s statue unveiling in July, Prince Harry will bring along his son Archie to spend time with the royal family. The former Duke, who has been at the centre of media scrutiny following his exit from the royal family and UK last year, and then after his tell-all interview with Oprah Wifrey, will return to the UK in July to mark Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

Amidst all the tension, royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently shared that Archie might become part of a "peace process" to heal the rift that has taken place since Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. Speaking to Closer magazine Duncan said: "From what I've heard from reliable royal sources, Harry will return for his mother's statue unveiling. He's thought to be planning on staying at Frogmore [his former home with Meghan], and he'll obviously have to quarantine.

"But he won't be alone - there's strong reason to believe that Archie will be with him. I think Archie coming would be a great diffuser of the situation. And the decision to bring him could be the very first sign of guilt from Harry.” "I think he still believes that what he and Meghan did was the right thing - but bringing Archie back would be an olive branch of some sort a definite sign that he's looking to call a truth over what's happened recently. It could help heal a lot of hurt."

It is also reported that upon his return which is due any day now, Prince Harry would be staying at Frogmore cottage on the Queen's Windsor Home Park estate, which is currently where his cousin Princess Eugenie is living with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August.

Also Read: Prince William DECIDED he & Prince Harry need to split households due to Meghan Markle's bullying allegations?

Share your comment ×