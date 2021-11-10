Prince Harry CALLS OUT the usage of term 'Megxit'; Says it was and is 'misogynistic'

Prince Harry addressed the issue with the term "Megxit" and its usage during a recent interaction at the Wired virtual summit regarding the "Internet Lie Machine” panel. Prince Harry spoke about several things related to the spread of misinformation, including how the term Megxit was started by a troll and that it was and is "misogynistic.

Megxit became a popular term that was not only used online but also by tabloids and other sections of the media after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2018 and moved from the UK to the US. It happened to be a wordplay on Brexit, the term that was used as the United Kingdom left the European Union.

In his recent interaction though, Prince Harry slammed the term "Megxit" and said, "The term ‘Megxit’ was or is a misogynistic term that was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media. But it began with a troll", via Just Jared.

The Duke of Sussex during the same discussion spoke about the perils of misinformation and how he has been personally affected by the same. Prince Harry spoke about losing his mother, Princess Diana over the "self-manufactured rabidness" of tabloid culture and maintained, "I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing."

The panel discussion which was a part of the Re-Wired virtual summit in New York, involved Prince Harry having a chat alongside Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change.

ALSO READ: Royal experts URGE Prince Harry to 'tear the deal up' with Netflix over The Crown's portrayal of Diana