Prince Harry calls wife Meghan Markle his 'soulmate' in UN speech

On Monday, while giving a speech addressing the assembly on Nelson Mandela Day, Prince Harry did not forget to give his wife Meghan Markle a shoutout. In the speech, Harry spoke about his passion for Africa which had birthed the first time he visited the region at the 13. He also talked about how the land connected him to the two most precious women in his life, Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan have travelled to Africa several times. Early in their relationship, the two visited Botswana in 2016. During his speech, Harry said, "For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again." He continued, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife." He further talked about Bostwana and how the two spent 5 days there and he convinced the Duchess to camp out under the stars.

Harry said after their engagement, "So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other." harry has previously called Africa his "second home" and has had official and personal trips to the country. He also recalled a picture of Mandela and Princess Diana from 1997 which he remarked was "on my wall and in my heart every day," per People.

Harry's love for the country became apparent when he chose a diamond from Botswana as the centrepiece for Meghan's engagement ring.

