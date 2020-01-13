Prince Harry chatted about Meghan Markle with Disney CEO Bob Iger REVEALS a viral throwback video

Over the weekend, it was reported that Meghan had gone ahead and signed a voice over deal with Disney in return for a donation to the organisation Elephants Without Borders.

The royal family drama is far from over. Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disclosed their plans to step back from the frontline, work to become financially independent and split their time between UK and North America, reports of the Duchess signing a voice over deal with Disney surfaced. Over the weekend, world media reported that Meghan had gone ahead and signed a voice over deal with Disney in return for a donation to the organisation Elephants Without Borders.

Now, a video has surfaced of Prince Harry pitching his wife's talents to Disney CEO Bob Iger during the premiere of The Lion King reboot in July last year. Meghan and Harry had attended The Lion King's screening and the event was a memorable one as the power couple had met Beyonce and Jay-Z as well.

In the latest video, that was widely shared on social media, Prince Harry can be seen chatting up with Disney's Bob Iger. The Duke can be heard saying, "You know she (Meghan) does voiceovers," as the Duchess can be seen chatting to Beyonce in the video. To this, Bob Iger replies, "Oh, really?"

"Did you know that?" Harry asks. "Ah, I did not know that," Iger replies. "You seem surprised," the duke says, pointing briefly at Meghan. Harry then adds, "But yeah, she's really interested." "Sure, we'd love to try," Iger says. The video has since then gone viral with staunch royal family fans calling out Meghan and Harry for their decision.

