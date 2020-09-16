Prince Harry commemorates his 36th birthday with wife Meghan Markle by donating to CAMFED

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday away from the Royal Family in the states with wife Meghan Markle by making a generous donation to a non-profit organization that works to eradicate African poverty.

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday today (September 15) by making a sizable donation! The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, honoured both of their recent birthdays with a donation to CAMFED, a non-profit organization that works to eradicate African poverty through girls’ education and empowerment.

Meghan and Harry saw that there had been an online campaign to raise money for the organization as a way to honour both their birthdays this year and pitched in a personal donation. The total donation from fans reached USD 129,000, with Harry and Meghan matching it with USD 130,000.

Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.” On top of their donation, People magazine also reports that according to a source, Harry is also celebrating his 36th with a “birthday celebration quietly with the family”.

In case you missed it, Harry did receive birthday wishes from brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. William and Kate picked a photo from the Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on February 5, 2017. In the photos, William, Harry and Kate were seen racing each other on the track. While Harry was leading the race, William was seen not far behind his younger brother and Kate was seen trying to catch up with them. The nostalgic photo was shared with the caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!"

