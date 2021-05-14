Prince Harry compares royal life to ‘The Truman Show’, opens up on therapy & addresses Las Vegas pics

Prince Harry opens up about life while being royal and the transition to his ‘spiritual home’ in California. From Princess Diana’s death to therapy, in an explosive podcast with Dax Shepard.

Prince Harry sat down with perhaps his most open and honest conversation with Dax Shepard in his podcast where he spoke candidly about how he believed his life to be like living in The Truman Show as a royal with the attention and cameras pointed towards him. He felt his life to be, “It's a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo, The biggest issue for me was that being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you."

The Duke of Sussex spoke about how his wife Meghan Markle advised him to head towards therapy in order to deal with certain ongoing issues. Prince Harry also revealed that he never dealt properly with the death of Princess Diana and therefore started having mental health issues in his 20’s. He said, “It was a conversation that I had with my now wife. She saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil,”

“I’ve never screamed, I’ve never shouted. … For me, prior to meeting Meghan, it was very much a case of certainly connected to the media that anger and frustration of ‘This is is so unjust,'”, he said speaking further on mental health issues.” Dax touched upon the topic where some pictures of Harry got leaked in the media from one of his vacations in the sin city. Speaking to Harry Dax mentioned that he is an ill-informed person on the royal family and that he knows most about Harry because he looked at his naked pictures from Las Vegas and thought “This guy is a party.” "I'm sure, you're constantly looking for other people to go, sort of balance out your own behavior, right?" Harry replied. Harry also said that the pictures were taken two weeks before his Afghanistan tour.

