Prince Harry CONFESSES he didn't know unconscious racial bias existed until his marriage with Meghan Markle

In a recent interview, Prince Harry spoke candidly about how he wasn't aware of unconscious racial bias, because of his upbringing and education, until he married Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, who is currently residing at his Santa Barbara home in Los Angeles with Meghan Markle and Baby Archie, recently shared a candid chat with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson for British GQ. During their heavy conversation, Harry confessed that he wasn't aware of unconscious racial bias because of the upbringing and education that he had as a part of the royal family.

"And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes," Harry admitted during the British GQ interview referring to the racial hatred directed at his wife over the years. The Duke of Sussex insisted "no one's blaming anybody" and that "you can't really point fingers," especially when it comes to unconscious bias. However, Harry mentioned that once one realises or feels a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because he feels that "ignorance is no longer an excuse."

Calling the Black Lives Matter protests a "global movement" in 2020, Harry added that being a dad himself, the whole point in life for him "is to try to leave the world in a better place than when you found it."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?

What do you have to say about Prince Harry's remark on unconscious racial bias? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×