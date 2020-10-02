Prince Harry CRITICISES UK for being racist; Says ‘wasn’t aware of many issues’ before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry recently spoke up about racism in Britain and shared how he was unaware of racist issues in the UK before meeting wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry recently spoke up about how racist he thinks the UK is. Speaking alongside Meghan Markle, the couple discussed the UK's problems with 'structural racism' and diversity in a recent interview with Evening Standard. When Harry was asked about the couple's ability to maintain relationships with causes and people close to their hearts in the UK, Harry said: "it doesn't matter where in the world we have been" as he explained how the royal duo has been keeping in touch with organisations and charities "as much as humanly possible".

Through the interview with the Duke and Duchess joined forces with the publication to reveal their list of Black History Month next-gen trailblazers--recognised for challenging prejudice and their positive contribution to British society. Harry, 36, who is sixth in line to the throne, spoke on the issue of diversity in the UK, and described his own awakening to the lack of opportunities for people from the BAME communities since he met his bi-racial wife.

The Duke said: “Because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t.” He added: “You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?’ I use that as just one example of where we as white people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different-coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people."

He added: "It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame. I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning. And about how we can make it better. I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and actually celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us."

