Prince Harry delivers moving speech on late Princess Diana's 59th birthday: She stood up for people in need

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry came forward in a surprise video at the 2020 Diana Awards with a heartfelt speech on what would have been the late Princess Diana's 59th birthday. Read ahead to see what he said.

At the virtual Diana Awards on Wednesday, Prince Harry delivered a surprise video speech, commending the charity's 2020 awards for making and preserving a positive impact in the memory of late Princess Diana. What made the speech of the Duke of Sussex even more remarkable was that it had come on what would have been the 59th birthday of Princess Diana. "I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you," Harry said.

"You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you, to make a positive mark on the world, and I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it," he added. Then continued, "I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one, but she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it."

Prince Harry then referenced the Black Lives Matter movement, noting that "we're seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface." He expressed, "But I see the greatest hope in people like you and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands".

Before handing the mic over, Harry gave a special shout-out to the Diana Award recipients who are being recognised for their work on issues related to race and injustice, saying their voices are "far more important" than his. Prince Harry's message for the organisation—which was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1999—is one of the many public displays he, along with Meghan, have made in support of racial justice and civil rights issues.

