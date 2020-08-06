Prince Harry dons the chef's hat to prepare dinner for Meghan Markle's birthday; Gives her a unique gift

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week. The Duchess of Sussex had a low-key celebration with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4. Although the celebrations were low-key owing to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the United States of America, Prince Harry made sure his gorgeous wife had a memorable quarantine birthday. The Duke of Sussex reportedly had some help from his mother-in-law Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly's sources, Harry donned the apron and sported the chef's hat to cook up a three-course meal for Meghan to celebrate the former Suits actress's birthday.

The international outlet reported that Harry cooked dinner for the birthday girl and they enjoyed a birthday date night while Doria looked after the couple's son, Archie. "They spent the day as a family and in the evening Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time. Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation," an insider was quoted by the international outlet.

Apart from dinner, Harry reportedly also arranged for a chocolate cake to mark Meghan's birthday. "(He) organized a huge chocolate birthday cake, covered in icing sugar and balloons," the tipster informed the outlet. The outlet also revealed that Harry arranged for a special and personalised gift for his stunning wife on the occasion.

It is reported that Harry surprised Meghan with a personally designed necklace. He also gifted the Duchess with a photo of the duo that Harry had clicked. "He wanted the gift to be personal," the source claimed. Meghan is said to have wanted a small and intimate birthday affair this year. However, she has already thought about her 40th birthday. She apparently wants a "big, glamourous birthday party with all her friends for her 40th next year.”

