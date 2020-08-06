  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry dons the chef's hat to prepare dinner for Meghan Markle's birthday; Gives her a unique gift

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week. The Duchess of Sussex had a low-key celebration with Prince Harry.
16249 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry dons the chef's hat to prepare dinner for Meghan Markle's birthday; Gives her a unique giftPrince Harry dons the chef's hat to prepare dinner for Meghan Markle's birthday; Gives her a unique gift
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4. Although the celebrations were low-key owing to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the United States of America, Prince Harry made sure his gorgeous wife had a memorable quarantine birthday. The Duke of Sussex reportedly had some help from his mother-in-law Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly's sources, Harry donned the apron and sported the chef's hat to cook up a three-course meal for Meghan to celebrate the former Suits actress's birthday. 

The international outlet reported that Harry cooked dinner for the birthday girl and they enjoyed a birthday date night while Doria looked after the couple's son, Archie. "They spent the day as a family and in the evening Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time. Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation," an insider was quoted by the international outlet. 

Apart from dinner, Harry reportedly also arranged for a chocolate cake to mark Meghan's birthday. "(He) organized a huge chocolate birthday cake, covered in icing sugar and balloons," the tipster informed the outlet. The outlet also revealed that Harry arranged for a special and personalised gift for his stunning wife on the occasion. 

It is reported that Harry surprised Meghan with a personally designed necklace. He also gifted the Duchess with a photo of the duo that Harry had clicked. "He wanted the gift to be personal," the source claimed. Meghan is said to have wanted a small and intimate birthday affair this year. However, she has already thought about her 40th birthday. She apparently wants a "big, glamourous birthday party with all her friends for her 40th next year.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle bags a win in legal battle to protect her friends; Identities to remain secret 'for time being'

Credits :Us WeeklyGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement