Prince Harry dresses up as THIS superhero to send a Christmas message to bereaved military children

The Duke of Sussex recorded a sweet message for the charity which is dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people. Prince Harry, who himself lost his mother, Princess Diana at a young age previously also opened up about dealing with the loss of a parent in a letter he wrote on Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry delivered a heartfelt message to kids who lost a parent in the British Armed Forces in a video where he was seen dressed as Spider-Man. He donned the superhero suit and sent a heartfelt message to bereaved military children ahead of Christmas. As per reports, the video was played at Scotty's Little Soldiers' annual Christmas party.

Prince Harry's Christmas message

Sporting the Spider-Man suit, Prince Harry said, "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So, don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community." The Duke of Sussex then lifted his mask to reveal his face in the final bit of the video as he wished, "Merry Christmas."

Harry & Meghan docuseries

Prince Harry's video for the charity comes days after the first teaser trailer for his upcoming docuseries with his wife Meghan Markle was released. The promo of Harry & Meghan showcased an intimate look at the couple's life as well as them addressing their past with the royal family. The series will reportedly also give a deeper glimpse into their love story. The emotional trailer also showcases moments where Markle can be seen breaking down while going through a tough time.