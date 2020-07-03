  1. Home
Prince Harry drops his HRH title amidst Meghan Markle’s legal battle with the British media

Prince Harry has removed the "HRH" from his Travalyst website. The change is part of an agreement he and Meghan Markle made with the royal family while stepping down as senior royals in January 2020.
Prince Harry drops his HRH title amidst Meghan Markle's legal battle with the British media
Prince Harry has taken another step away from being a royal in his transition to private life. The pair will no longer use their "Royal Highness" names as part of the arrangement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made with Queen Elizabeth. Holding the deal to a close, Prince Harry has dropped the "HRH" from his website environmental tourism website Travalyst. Previously, the website read that Travalyst is "headed by HRH The Duke of Sussex," and now reads "headed by The Duke of Sussex." HRH is an abbreviation of His / Her Royal Highness, which is an unofficial title used by top members of the royal family.

 

Prince Harry has previously also told people to call him Harry during a Travalyst conference in February after he and Meghan announced their departure from the Royal Family. The removal of that title was part of the agreement he and his wife Meghan Markle made with the royal family in January while stepping down as senior royals. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

 

Recently, it was also revealed by Meghan’s legal team that she felt “unprotected” by the royal family during her pregnancy. In documents obtained by HuffPost, the legal team said the former Suits actress (who was pregnant at the time) was unable to defend herself from “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles” in the British media due to the palace’s policy. The new documents stated that Meghan wasn't aware that the contents would be “revealed or referred to by any media outlet” as she “would not have consented to this.”

