Prince Harry enjoys a Polo game in Santa Barbara after UK return from Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to keep a low profile all through the event and were clicked attending two events, the Trooping the Colour ceremony as well as the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. After returning to the US following the celebration, Prince Harry was spotted attending a polo game.

As reported by People, on Friday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at a polo game at the Cancha de Estrella's Polo Club in Santa Barbara. Prince Harry was clicked sporting wearing a green shirt with a pair of white trousers along with black riding boots and knee pads. It was reported that while Prince Harry enjoyed playing the game, his wife Meghan Markle was not in attendance to watch him play.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made their public appearance together in the UK as they attended the service of thanksgiving honouring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3. The royal couple was seated in the second row at the event alongside cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands while the senior royals including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat in the front row.

Harry and Meghan also celebrate their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday in the UK. Their little one also finally met Queen Elizabeth for the first time. As for Lili's birthday celebrations, the couple hosted an intimate bash at the Frogmore Cottage where they were residing during their UK visit.

