Prince Harry enjoys pre-birthday celebrations with Meghan Markle in Montecito amid divorce rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines recently for various reasons. In the last month, the rumors around the former royals have been swirling everywhere. There have been whispers from sources close to the couple that their marriage is a sinking ship, nearing its end. Royal sources have a different narrative, claiming that the duo is keen on making peace with Kate Middleton and Prince William. But in the midst of all this, the two love birds were seen out celebrating Markle's Birthday.

Prince Harry celebrates Meghan Markle's birthday

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was spotted at a high-profile celebrity restaurant in Montecito, California where they enjoyed some pre-birthday celebrations for the actress on August 2, which was two days before Markle's actual birthday. The photos taken by Daily Mail showed the duo and their friend Matt Cohen leaving the high-end Italian restaurant, Tre Lune. The Suits actress turned 42 years old today.

Meghan donned a stylish strapless black and white striped dress from the premium clothing brand Posse, valued at $239. She paired it with a clutch bag and flat strappy black sandals. Meanwhile, Harry sported a light blue shirt along with white linen trousers.

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playful and flirty' in 'new life' with kids amid divorce rumors? Find out

Megan Markle and Prince Harry's divorce rumors

The rumors about Markle and Prince Harry's separation started when a famous tabloid called RadarOne claimed that the two were "taking time apart," which was soon countered by another source who talked to Page 6, telling them the story is "literally made up." An insider told Us Weekley, that the couple "believe that feeding into that false narrative only gives it more attention." The source also revealed that even though their relationship has challenges, "they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work." They noted that there isn't much work that the two were focused on currently, which has made them feel more isolated from the industry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's recent release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, garnered mixed reactions. In the memoir, the duke candidly addressed his complex relationship with senior members of the royal family and made several accusations, which attracted significant attention.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2023: Here's how Kate Middleton is balancing family life and royal duties with 'regal leadership'