Prince Harry feels better equipped at dealing with mental health issues as he supports wife Meghan Markle

In a bonus episode of The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry spoke candidly about the fear or shame that people might feel for not seeing that their loved ones were struggling or not knowing how to respond to their mental health issues.

*Trigger Warning*

Previously, during a raw, deeply emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle had opened up on the onslaught of harassment she received as a member of the royal family that led to her mental breaking point. She had tried to seek help for suicide contemplation but told Winfrey that nothing was ever done to aid her. On the other hand, Prince Harry has now said that he is equipped to respond to people opening up about their internal battles with suicidal thoughts after supporting his wife Meghan through her own internal struggles.

During a town hall with Oprah Winfrey, which was unveiled as a bonus episode of Harry and Oprah's co-produced series The Me You Can't See, The Duke of Sussex shared his candid thoughts about suicide, as per Daily Mail, via Page Six. Harry spoke about how people might feel fear or shame that people aren't able to empathise with their loved ones who are struggling or don't know how to respond.

“So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice,” Harry said, according to the report. He further said that being there with them and listening and being a part of that conversation is the first step one can take.

In an earlier episode of the series, Prince Harry opened up about the fact that his wife was contemplating suicide shortly before a royal engagement in January 2019. Harry had detailed about strenuous it was for the couple during that troublesome time.

If you know someone in crisis or feel the need to reach out, do not hesitate to contact a suicide prevention centre or helpline.

