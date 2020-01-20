Prince Harry feels 'great sadness' over Royal exit; says controversial decision was made by him

During an emotional and passionate scene at the charity dinner in London, Prince Harry broke his silence on how he feels "great sadness" over his and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family. Read below to know what more Harry had to say on the same. 
Prince Harry says that he and Meghan Markle took a "leap of faith" when it comes to their controversial exit from the Royal Family.
The Royal Family took over the headlines in 2020 as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the controversial decision to step back as 'senior' members. On Saturday, it was revealed by the Queen, via a statement, that the family had finally come to an agreement where Harry and Meghan would have to give up their HRH titles. Finally, breaking his silence over the Royal exit is Harry, who gave an emotional and passionate speech at a private dinner for his charity Sentebale in London.

One of the most profound quotes by Harry is how he feels 'great sadness' over the decision he made that would be impacting the entire family. Speaking on behalf of his wife as well, Harry shared, "We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For these reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this."

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," Harry stated while finally putting an end to the rumours that Meghan was solely responsible, to what netizens are calling the "Megxit."

"We are taking a leap of faith. Thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step," Harry shared with earnest honesty.

Check out his full speech here:

What do you have to say about Harry's comments on his and Meghan's exit from the Royal Family? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

