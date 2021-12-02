Prince Harry felt 'erased' after Queen's 2019 Christmas broadcast didn't display his family photos; Report

Prince Harry reportedly felt "erased" from the royal family after his family photographs were not displayed at Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 Christmas broadcast. For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, after which they live in California with their kids.

During Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan's author Christopher Andersen's chat with US Weekly, he said that while in 2018, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie's photos were "very prominently displayed," the same didn't happen when the Sussex royals decided to step down as senior members of the establishment and move to California, USA.

As per Andersen's chat with US Weekly, he also noted that Queen Elizabeth was asked about the photos before shooting the final broadcast, and she reportedly pointed at the photo of the Sussex family stating, "We won't be needing that one." Andersen said that Harry, Meghan and Archie's photo was then “put aside" and they were reportedly not included inside the broadcast.

Anderson also noted, via US Weekly, that a friend of Prince Harry's said that "he felt that he was being erased in a sense from the family." However, other senior royals from the family, including Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridge family were visible in the 2019 Christmas broadcast, via US Weekly.

In the 2020 Christmas broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II only opted to keep a photo of her husband Prince Philip and discussed the various challenges that the world was facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

