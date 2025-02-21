Prince Harry Gets a New Nickname; Find Out Its Sweet Connection to His Late Mother Diana; DEETS

Prince Harry has always looked up to his late mother, Princess Diana. While the former member of the British Royal Family attended the Invictus Games in Canada, the Duke of Sussex received a new nickname, which has a sweet connection to his mother.

Lady Diana was known to be the People’s Princess for the love and warmth she shared with the people of England. The former Princess of Wales would often engage in conversations with the public on the streets, who would wait for long hours to get a glimpse of the mother of two.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been called People’s Prince by a fan on their X account. They wrote, “Prince Harry is definitely the People’s Prince."

As for the Invictus Games, the prince has been dedicatedly looking into the arrangements and the organization since its beginning in 2014. The event conducted every year is to support the former military personnel who were wounded while serving the nation.

Earlier, the prince was also joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who returned home to take care of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For the relationship between the Duke and his late mother, Diana passed away when her younger son was only 12. However, the duo shared a beautiful bond, and the former often mentions the late princess in his interviews and speeches at organizations.

Meanwhile, another one of the fans gushed about the prince and wrote on their account, “Amazing how he connects with people from all walks of life. Truly Diana’s heir."

Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 after suffering severe injuries in a car crash in Paris. The accident took place in 1997.