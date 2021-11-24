Prince Harry gets apology from private investigator who ‘ruthlessly’ robbed him of ‘normal teen years’

Private investigator Gavin Burrows, who covered the teen years of Prince Harry extensively, is now opening up about the part he played in the media frenzy created around the young prince at the time, and how he regrets it. In an excerpt from BBC’s highly controversial “The Princes and the Press“, Gavin apologized for his investigations into Harry and his social circle. “I was basically part of a group of people who robbed him of his normal teenage years. Ruthless,” Burrows reflected on his participation and contribution to the frenzy around young Prince Harry.

“There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on, there was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms. Chelsy would brag to her friends when she was going to see him. I was greedy, I was into my cocaine, and I was living in a fake state of grandeur,” Gavin added.

The obsession at the time with the young princes was a lot for the teens at the time and anyone associated with them. Roya Nikkhah of The Sunday Times recently said: “When you are dating or considering marrying a member of the royal family, the scrutiny you endure is enormous. Harry’s previous relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas — a part of why neither of those went all the day was because neither of them wanted to endure that level of media scrutiny. At that point, he was in the 30s. A lot of his friends were getting married and having families, and he was very concerned that that might elude him because he might not be able to find someone who could handle that.”

