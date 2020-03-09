Prince Harry gets an apology from schoolboy for cuddling and calling wife Meghan Markle beautiful

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While celebrating International Women's Day in an East London school, a schoolboy hugged and called Meghan Markle beautiful. Furthermore, the student wrote a letter to Harry apologising for cuddling his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in London completing their final round of royal engagements before starting a new life in North America with their son baby Archie. Recently, to commemorate International Women's Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clark Upper School in East London, much to the surprise of the students. Meghan spoke passionately about gender and racial equality while highlighting the important role men and boys play in International Women's Day. She did this by encouraging a young man to come up on stage and talk about the value of IWD.

A confident headboy named Aker Okoye was met with a huge round of applause when he got up and went to the podium. However, before his inspirational words of wisdom, Aker couldn't help but admire the Duchess by saying, "She really is beautiful innit. I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here." While the crowd went wild, Meghan was a left a blushing mess. After his speech, he got a big hug from Markle but it was his expression that had the last laugh!

Check out Meghan Markle making Aker's day with a heartwarming hug below:

Cannot get over this boys reacting to hugging Meghan markle on the news pic.twitter.com/WAst09IToo — hozzzaa (@hozzzaa) March 8, 2020

In a letter to The Sun, Aker jokingly apologised to Prince Harry for hugging his wife saying, "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth face each other for the first time after royal exit announcement

On the other hand, in an Instagram post by Sussex Royal, Aker complimenting Meghan was mentioned. "The Duchess asked a young student to come on stage and share his perspective on the importance of the day, and whilst much attention has been focused on his initial comment, what he shared beyond that was compelling and true," the post read.

Read More