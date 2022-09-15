Prince Harry gets tearful alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Queen's service

Following the procession, inside Westminster, William and Harry were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin. In a touching moment during the same, Prince Harry was seen wiping away tears as he honoured his late grandmother and was overcome with emotion during the service.

The royal family had an emotional day as Queen Elizabeth II' s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London. The ceremony saw members of the family in deep mourning.

Also, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seen having moments of mourning as they got emotional during the Westminster Hall ceremony. The service was a sombre occasion with everyone including the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex sporting black dresses and pearl jewellery which has been known to be a royal accessory to be worn during a mourning period.

After the emotional service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also seen holding hands as they exited Westminster Hall. Meghan and Kate were also seen curtsying in front of the coffin before they left. Previously, Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to his grandmother in a statement released after her passing where he said, "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

