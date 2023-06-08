Prince Harry gets ‘visibly choked up’ as he REVEALS the reason behind phone hacking court case against MGN

Prince Harry returned to the London high court for his second day of testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). For those who are unversed, The Duke of Sussex is amongst the high-profile people who are suing MGN for the damages. They have accused MGN journalists of using illegal methods like blagging, phone hacking, and using private investigators for unlawful activities.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Prince Harry seemed ‘visibly choked up’ during the second day of his court testimony as he addressed the negative impact that media intrusion had on his life. The Duke also revealed that he had launched this court case to protect himself and his wife Meghan Markle. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry on his second day of testimony

When Prince Harry’s lawyer – David Sherborne was cross-examining him, the Duke of Sussex seemed emotional. Sherborne questioned how Harry felt going through the personal topics in the court case, he got visibly choked up and replied, “It’s a lot.” Entertainment Tonight reported, “It's an incredibly grueling experience being cross-examined. Yesterday he was in the box for over five hours, less today, but a very exhausting experience nonetheless.”

During the testimony, Prince Harry also said that he approached David Sherborne in 2018 while holidaying in France. The Duke of Sussex said, “It was a discussion to somehow find a way to find a different course of action to stop the hate coming towards me and my wife.” This seemed in reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going through intense media scrutiny.

Prince Harry and royal family

The Sussexes relationship has remained strained with royal family ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from the royal duties in 2020. Their relationship further took a low hit with the release of the 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which showcases their love story and exit from the royal family. Prince Harry also released a bombshell memoir, Spare in January 2023 which made several allegations against the royal family.

