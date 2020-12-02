Prince Harry gives 1st address since Meghan Markle’s miscarriage news; Says being a father changed everything

Prince Harry just gave his first address since Meghan Markle’s tragic miscarriage announcement. The Duke opened up about climate change, and what impact fatherhood has had on him.

Prince Harry is thinking about what the next generation — which includes his 1-year-old son, Archie — is going to inherit. The Duke of Sussex helped launch WaterBear Network, a new Netflix-style streaming platform focused on conservation, by taking part in a conversation about the important topic. In the video via Instagram, shot from his California home, Harry shares how welcoming a son last year encouraged him to work against climate change and environmental issues. "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said. "We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for." He continued, "I've always believed that hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

Harry's comments come just days after wife Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July. With the time of reflection around Thanksgiving, they decided to talk openly about their recent pregnancy loss, a source close to the couple told People magazine.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking account in the New York Times, recounting how she and Harry shared tears as they comforted each other in a hospital room. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal," Meghan shared.

Prince Harry, who said "being in nature is the most healing part of life" in the nine-minute conversation, also emphasized the need to take action to save the natural world. "For me, it’s about putting the do's behind the say's, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalizing on a community of doers," he said. "There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action." Prince Harry, 36, is committed to advancing conservation efforts around the world — something close to the hearts of dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William as well. In addition to his work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative, Harry has also focused his conservation work in Africa, where he is the president of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

