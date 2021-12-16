Prince Harry gives insight on Queen & Prince Philip’s ‘cheeky’ bond; Calls them ‘the most adorable couple’

Prince Harry recently was caught speaking fondly about his late grandfather. The Today channel recently released the first look at the Discovery+ documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” which features the royals talking about the late Duke who passed away in April. In addition to remembering Prince Philip, Harry also spoke about the Queen’s incredible 73-year marriage to Prince Philip.

In the clip via ET Canada, Prince Harry can be seen saying: “From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage doesn’t get better than that. The two of them together, were just the most adorable couple. I don’t know if anyone’s ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who, at a very young age, dedicated their life to service. The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw and the experiences that they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people.”

If you didn't know, the Queen, now 95, was 21 when she married Philip on November 20, 1947. The duo was married for 73 years until Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at age 99.

The documentary by Discover+ was initially planned to mark the Duke’s 100th birthday in June.

Apart from Prince Harry, the film also shows excerpts of memories from Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie, in addition to never-before-seen home movies from the Queen’s private collection.

