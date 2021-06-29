Prince Harry gives a shoutout to Meghan Markle in a virtual speech praising Diana Award honourees

Prince Harry surprised Diana award honourees with a powerful speech on Monday, June 28 where he spoke about his mother's impactful work and more.

Prince Harry is currently quarantining in the UK ahead of the statue unveiling ceremony in honour of Princess Diana's 60th birthday. The event will bring together Prince Harry and his brother Prince William together for the second time after Prince Philip's funeral. Ahead of the same, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance virtually at the recently held Diana Award 2021 ceremony where he delivered an amazing speech praising the honourees.

While starting off by recognising the brilliant work of the awardees, Prince Harry told them that his mother, Princess Diana would have been "proud" as he said, "She would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

Further ahead in the speech, Harry also gave a shoutout to his wife Meghan Markle as he spoke about the future and how young leaders can shape it as he said, "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all", via US Weekly.

Prince Harry also made a mention about the upcoming event that his brother and he will attend to honour their mother. A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1, 2021 which would have been the Princess' 60th birthday.

Meghan Markle who recently gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana will not be travelling to the UK for the upcoming event. It has been reported that Prince Harry's visit too will be a short one.

ALSO READ: Did Prince William refer to Meghan Markle as 'that bloody woman' after Prince Philip's funeral?

Share your comment ×