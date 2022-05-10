Prince Harry gives a sweet nod to daughter Lilibet by wearing a 'girl dad' t-shirt in a commercial

Prince Harry is a proud 'girl dad' and the Duke of Sussex surely wants to let everyone know about it. In a new video to promote a not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst, Harry gave a rather sweet nod to his daughter Lilibet by wearing a t-shirt that read 'girl dad'. The sweet gesture comes a month before Lilibet's first birthday.

In the funny commercial Prince Harry can be seen jogging while proudly wearing his "girl dad" tee until he gets stopped by Travelyst's team who wants to rate him on his New Zealand trip. The video also showcases Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen alongside the Duke of Sussex. The video features a funny skit to promote Travelyst's new holiday rating tool where even Prince Harry is getting a rating.

Prince Harry's "girl dad" tee has been something that has found a great deal of attention in the new commercial. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child together, daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. The couple will soon be travelling along with their kids, daughter Lilibet and 3-year-old son Archie to the UK as they will be attending Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee ceremony. This will mark the Queen's first meeting with Prince Harry's daughter.

It was recently reported that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the event, the couple will not be accompanying the other royal family members on the balcony during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony since they are no longer serving any royal duties.

