Prince Harry goes grocery shopping in Canada post stepping back as a royal member; Read details

The latest reports on Prince Harry suggest that he hit a grocery store to pick up what is called the go to sandwiches and other groceries in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved away from the United Kingdom, as they have officially stepped back as royal members of the family. Now, the latest reports on Prince Harry suggest that he hit a grocery store to pick up what is called the go-to sandwiches. The Duke of Sussex was seen carrying an eco-friendly bag full of groceries in Vancouver Island, Canada. The fans and followers of the royal family are surprised to hear the news. Reports suggest that Prince Harry was dressed in casuals.

The last update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit came in the form of them been debarred from, using the title of 'Sussex Royal' in their branding in any way. The news reports in the media also stated that Harry and Meghan can no longer use their HRH titles. There was a strong buzz that Prince Harry and wife Meghan were planning on utilizing the 'Sussex Royal' title for various products, charitable organization and also their website. Now, the Queen has issued the notice that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to stay away from the titled of Sussex Royal.'

According to current news reports, the duo will end their official royal duties on March 31. Harry and Meghan will start their royal-free independent lives from April. The royal couple has moved away from their family in the UK, but news in the media outlets suggests that they will be returning to the United Kingdom for their final events in February and March.

