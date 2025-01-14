Prince Harry Goes the Extra Mile to Attend to Old Man's Doughnut Request at LA Wildfire Relief Center: 'I Will Find One'

Prince Harry was hands-on in fulfilling an elderly man’s special request at an emergency evacuation center in California amid the wildfires devastating Los Angeles since Tuesday, January 7.

On January 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went incognito for a visit to the Pasadena Convention Center to volunteer with the relief effort following the Eaton Fire, one of the three wildfires still scorching LA. The pair served food, delivered supplies, and met with people affected during their visit.

According to Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who spent time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry sprang into action when an elderly man requested a doughnut.

Gordo told Pasadena Star-News that he saw Prince Harry, 40, sitting with a bedridden senior and approaching with a food cart, prompting Harry to ask the man if he wanted a sandwich, tangerine, or water.

“The gentleman said, ‘What I’d really like is a doughnut,’” Gordo told the outlet, citing Prince Harry as replying, “There’s no doughnut here, but I will find one.”

Per the Pasadena mayor, the Spare author took off and returned 10 minutes later with the sweet treat for the gentleman. “That gentleman tonight is at the convention center and does not know it was Prince Harry who brought him that doughnut,” the mayor said.

Gordo shared that the man told Harry he’d vote for him if he would ever run for anything.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have experienced the tenacity of the community firsthand during their January 10 visit to the relief center.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 12, three days out from the scheduled premiere of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the actress announced that she was postponing the show’s debut from January 15 to March 4 due to the devastating wildfires in her home state, where she also currently resides with her husband and kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The aforementioned show was also shot in LA as a tribute to the beauty of Southern California.

