Prince Harry gushes about his and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana: We've been lucky, she's very chilled

Prince Harry spoke candidly about being a father to two as he made a surprise appearance alongside Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie at a private party in London for the WellChild Awards 2021 winners.

Prince Harry's doting dad side came out in full force as The Duke of Sussex surprised the winners of WellChild Awards 2021 by attending a private party in London in their honour alongside Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie. The 36-year-old former senior royal helped celebrate the remarkable children and young people, who were recognised by the charity as well as the healthcare workers who care for them.

Before getting acquainted with this year's award recipients, Harry exchanged parenting notes with Ed. Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. On the other hand, Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyrca Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020. Besides congratulating The Duke on the arrival of baby Lili and updating Harry about his own little 10-month-old girl, Ed quipped about Harry still being "in the trenches now," via Hello!

The 30-year-old musician couldn't help but ask how The Duke manages with two kids. To this, Harry quipped, "Two is definitely a juggle." Giving an update on baby Lili to another guest, Harry gushed, "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy." While chatting with Harvey Eustace, 11, who received a special recognition award, and his family, Harry spoke more about his newborn daughter. "He was saying the baby is lovely. He was so down to earth, it was really nice to see him back here," Harvey's mother Steph Freeman shared.

Moreover, a source close to The Duke of Sussex told Hello! how Harry "was very excited" to attend the event "in person" because WellChild is "one of the charities he's supported for so long" and it means a lot to him. "Perhaps more so now than ever since he's become a father himself," the insider concluded.

The last time Harry attended the WellChild Awards, of which he became a patron in 2007, was in October 2019 with Meghan as the couple had welcomed son Archie in May of the same year. As a father himself, Harry had broken down in tears when he paid tribute to the 2019 winners.

"Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," Harry stated this time around.

Archie and baby Lili are definitely lucky to have Harry and Meghan as their loving parents!

ALSO READ: Who does the 'absolutely beautiful' Lilibet Diana resemble between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? FIND OUT

Meanwhile, Harry returned to the UK a few days ago as he and brother Prince William will be attending their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace today, i.e. July 1, on what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. The emotional event will mark Harry and William's first reunion since attending their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April.

It's been reported that Harry was quarantining at his and Meghan's marital home, Frogmore Cottage, where Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank along with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 4 months, currently reside.

Share your comment ×