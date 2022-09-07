Prince Harry gushes about Meghan Markle at Germany's Invictus event: To have Meg by my side means everything
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended an event for Invictus Games 2023 in Germany.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a work tour and after making an appearance in the UK recently, the royal couple headed to Germany for an event for the countdown of the Invictus Games which will be held in September 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry and Meghan walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for the red carpet event in the city.
As reported by People, Prince Harry opened up about the importance of the Invictus Games for his and Meghan Markle's relationship. He said, "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that."
The Duke of Sussex further also added that he had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special and to have, "Meg by my side means everything." The couple was greeted by the Düsseldorf mayor, Stephan Keller, at City Hall among lots of fan cheer as per reports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last in the UK in June to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee where they were also accompanied by their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles met Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet for the first time during the couple's June visit. Recently, while delivering a speech in Manchester, Markle spoke about giving a keynote address after two years since she moved to the US and maintained that it felt nice to be back.
