Prince Harry gushes about Meghan Markle at Germany's Invictus event: To have Meg by my side means everything

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a work tour and after making an appearance in the UK recently, the royal couple headed to Germany for an event for the countdown of the Invictus Games which will be held in September 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry and Meghan walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for the red carpet event in the city.

As reported by People, Prince Harry opened up about the importance of the Invictus Games for his and Meghan Markle 's relationship. He said, "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that."