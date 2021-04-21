Prince Harry had a private audience with Queen Elizabeth TWICE before flying back to LA

According to a new report via Harper’s Bazaar, Prince Harry reportedly had private chats with granny aka Queen Elizabeth twice before returning to LA.

After Prince Philip’s funeral, the former Duke Prince Harry got the chance to have a private audience with his grandmother the Queen, twice during his trip to the UK. For the unversed, Harry, who resides in LA now, flew back to the UK after his grandfather's death and joined the royal family to walk alongside his coffin during his final sendoff. According to a source via Harper's Bazaar, while the funeral "broke the ice" following Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, the subject was not discussed at length.

They said that Harry also got to meet his cousin Princess Eugenie's baby son, August, during the nine-day trip. They told the site: “This trip was to honour the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

After the funeral, Harry was seen speaking to Harry and Kate as they walked from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle's private apartments. Harry had to sit alone during the service as Meghan was unable to fly following medical advice. She's currently heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl believed to be due in early June. However, she sent a handwritten note back with her husband, which was placed on a wreath from the couple at Philip's funeral.

