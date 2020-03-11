Prince Harry has his lips sealed when it comes to Prince Andrew; Says he & Meghan Markle are 'separate' entity

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prince Harry fell prey to a prank call by notorious Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov. The Duke of Sussex was fooled into believing that he's talking to activist Greta Thunberg where he spoke about Prince Andrew, Megxit and more.

Prince Harry was recently lured into a prank call. The Duke of Sussex was fooled into believing that he was in a conversation with activist Greta Thunberg. The hoaxers managed to push Harry into speaking about several issues that have been making the headlines. This includes US President Donald Trump, the ongoing Megxit, climate change and himself. During the conversation, the hoaxers - who have been identified as the notorious Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov - managed to get his opinion on his uncle Prince Andrew.

Over the past few weeks, news about Prince Andrew and his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been in the spotlight. While several developments have taken place on that front, Harry chose to keep his lips sealed. Speaking on the prank call, The Sun reports, he said he has "very little to say" about the situation.

He said mentioned that he and his wife are "completely separate" entities. "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family," he said, as per the international outlet.

The phone recording, which was turned into a video and uploaded online, released just a day after Harry and Meghan reunited with the royals at the Commonwealth Day Service. It was their last engagement as the royals. They joined Queen, Prince William, Prince Charles and Kate Middleton at the service. Check out the photos here:

