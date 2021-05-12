Prince Harry has a ‘sense of purpose’ in US home; Duke letting go of grudges as he preps to welcome daughter

Prince Harry is reportedly letting go of old grudges with the royal family as he prepares to welcome his daughter with Meghan Markle this Summer. Scroll down for more on this.

Journalist, author and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon, who once interviewed Prince Harry, recently spoke to Daily Telegraph and shared her thoughts on what the Duke’s move to the US means to him. According to Gordon, California has now become Prince Harry's “spiritual home" where he has let go of the grudges and issues he has with his family back in the UK.

Gordon also revealed that the move has instilled a "sense of purpose" in the Duke of Sussex. Bryony previously got Harry to open up about his mental health battle in the wake of Princess Diana's death in her podcast in 2017.

She said: "The anger of the past has gone, and it has been replaced with a sense of purpose. California is not just Harry’s physical home for now – it is also his spiritual one, where nobody thinks anything of openly discussing their struggles.”

"And the Prince Harry we can’t see is perhaps the one we don’t want to – the one who is getting on just fine, happily following his own path outside the conventions we are used to seeing him in. Hiking. Taking the dogs to the beach,” she further explained. "Preparing for the imminent arrival of his daughter. Speaking his truth in the hope of helping those who are unable to, and not caring how cheesy anyone might think that sounds."

