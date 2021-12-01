Prince Harry honours Princess Diana's legacy with a personal letter on World AIDS Day

Prince Harry has penned a personal letter to honour Princess Diana on World AIDS Day. The Duke of Sussex, 37, has urged the world to join in a mission to provide help to all those who seek it due to HIV and COVID-19. In the letter, Harry has penned how "deeply grateful" his mother would have been of UNAIDS for being a platform where people can seek help.

For those unversed, Princess Diana worked to break the stigma related to HIV and AIDS. Harry too took the opportunity to pen a letter and narrate a film in order to bring awareness to the important causes. In the letter written to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director UNAIDS, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the World Health Organization's Director-General, Prince Harry said, "We honour those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease."

While lauding the organization, the Duke of Sussex also penned, "My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you." For those who don't know, Prince Harry has also undergone public HIV testing two times, one time being with pop singer Rihanna. He also asked people to get tested in order to receive the proper treatment and care required.

The letter then moved on to discuss global vaccine equity, about which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken in public time and again. "Similar to the AIDS crisis, we've yet again revealed over the past year, that the value of life depends on whether you were born and/or live in a rich nation, or a developing country," referring to the vaccine shortage in various countries.

