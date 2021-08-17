Prince Harry issues a statement encouraging military veterans to 'support each other' amid Afghanistan crisis

With the situation in Afghanistan getting tense by the minute, several world leaders are commenting on the crisis. Prince Harry too has now shared a statement regarding the chaos caused following the fall of the government in the South Asian country. Prince Harry along with the CEO Dominic Reid OBE and Chair Lord Allen of Kensington CBE of the Invictus Foundation issued a statement on the Afghanistan crisis on Monday.

Prince Harry, who has served two tours in the country during his time with the Army Air Corps in his statement addressed military veterans to seek support from one another. The statement was shared via the Invictus Foundation since Prince Harry founded the organisation to celebrate wounded servicemen and women through a sporting event for the veterans.

The statement shared via Twitter handle of the Invictus Games Foundation reads, "What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community. Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

It further said, "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

Apart from Prince Harry, other prominent personalities such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai have also called for other countries such as UK and US to help protect Afghan activists amid the tense situation after the Taliban takeover that has erupted in Kabul as reported by BBC.

