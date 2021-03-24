Prince Harry joins mental health firm as Chief Impact Officer; Fans call Duke's new job a 'great asset'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was officially announced as the Chief Impact Officer of a coaching and mental health firm Better Up Inc.

Prince Harry is making strides and bringing about a change, one job at a time. As per latest reports, Prince Harry has joined hands with a mental health company Better Up to take on a new job. After stepping back as a senior working member of the royal family, Prince Harry has associated a new title with his name. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was officially announced as the Chief Impact Officer of a coaching and mental health firm Better Up Inc.

The announcement came via Better Up's official Twitter handle which read, "We are honored to welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer. Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide."

Prince Harry who has been open up about his own mental health struggles in the past revealed what he plans to do. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal about his new role, Harry said, "I intend to help create impact in people's lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

He also added that he himself has been using the app since quite sometime. "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," the Duke told TWSJ.

Fans of Harry were pretty ecstatic with the news as one tweeted, "That job found the right person with the right purpose." While another called him a great asset, "Congratulations. Prince Harry will be a great asset to your organisation." "Love it. Im sure Harry will do an excellent job," tweeted another netizen.

